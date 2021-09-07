Man is charged

LUMBERTON — The search for a man wanted in the shooting death on Friday of a Lumberton man ended Sunday with an arrest, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowland resident Demarreon McDaniel, 28, was arrested about 7 p.m., and charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle in relation to the death of 64-year-old Tracy Worriax. McDaniel is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

About 8:16 p.m. Friday deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a subject shot at 35 Troy Drive in Lumberton. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel found Worriax dead inside the home.

On Sunday, an off-duty Rowland police officer familiar with McDaniel saw the suspect walking along N.C. 710 outside Rowland.

LUMBERTON — A general surgeon that specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures has joined Southeastern Surgical Clinic.

Dr. Bradley Zagol, a native of Philadelphia, completed his medical degree at Temple University in Philadelphia in 2002. He completed surgical residencies at Walter Reed Army Medial Center in Washington, D.C., in 2005 and 2008. He completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and endoscopic surgery at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, in 2011.

He is board certified in general surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

LUMBERTON — The man charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Interstate 95 in March again got his case continued in court on Friday.

Dejywan Floyd’s hearing Friday in the Robeson County Courthouse was presided over by Robeson County District Court Judge Jeff Moore. Floyd has been charged with first-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly.

The case was continued until October 1.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday located a missing juvenile and returned youth safely to the parents.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child on Battley Dairy Road and set up a perimeter around the area where the child was last seen. Sgt. T.B. Bohman and his K-9 partner Spike tracked the child and located them in a wooded area “within a matter of minutes.”

The identity of the juvenile has not been released.

From Champion Media reports