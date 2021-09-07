The Associated Press

MOREHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service is warning that swells from Hurricane Larry will create dangerous rip current conditions this week.

News outlets report that the storm isn’t expected to make landfall in the United States, but it will be powerful enough to be felt along the East Coast.

The weather service says Outer Banks beaches from Pea Island down to Cape Lookout will experience a high rip current risk. That means powerful and numerous rip currents are expected and everyone should stay out of the water.

Moderate rip currents are expected from Duck through Nags Head and from Shackleford Banks through North Topsail Beach. That means only experienced swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current because you will tire quickly.