Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Hamlet Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broken into their residence. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone broke into the residence and stole a stainless steel refrigerator and a brand new toilet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had forced entry through their rear door and stole a PlayStation 4 valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole $60 cash. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montclair Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen their 2007 Toyota Sierra valued at $3,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to the police department on Saturday that a dog kennel, leaf blower and two hair clippers valued at $350 were taken.

GIBSON — A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a firearm from their residence.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 41-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that $537.24 from her bank account.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had pulled a screen door handle off their door valued at $10.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Sophia Williams, 36, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for trespassing. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carlton Hardin, 45, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Richmond and Montgomery counties along with larceny and trespassing. He was given a $4,900 bond.

LAURINBURG — Farnell Easterling, 25, of Mills Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Dometrice Ellison, 25, of Kennedy Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Trenton Ratliffe, 28, of Marston was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $12,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Naszt Jenkins, 43, of North Main Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.