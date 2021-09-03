Norton, Pruitte plan to be married

LAUREL HILL — Jeffrey and the late Angela Morgan Norton of Laurel Hill announce the engagement of their daughter Jordyn Leeanne Norton of Laurel Hill to Tyson Walker Pruitte, the son of Johnny and Kimberly Pruitte of Hamlet.

Jordyn attended Scotland Early College High School, Richmond Community College and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and currently works as a registered nurse or Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Tyson attended Richmond Early College High School and Richmond Community College and currently works for Scholl Mechanical Company.

The private wedding ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, in Wagram.