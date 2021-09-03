Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their residence and stole two flat-screen TVs and two couch cushions.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole $500 cash, a ring and a flat-screen TV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a shotgun, DEWALT power drill and a flat-screen TV.

LAURINBURG — A student at St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their dorm and stole a laptop valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an Indian male with a goatee had come into the store and stole a carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $68. He was seen leaving in a black Jeep Cherokee headed south on South Main Street.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their storage building and stole a push mower valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by forcing entry through the back door and stole a bedroom set, couch and a TV valued at $2,600.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a jewelry box and assorted jewelry valued at $900. There are two persons of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG —A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken their financial card. There is a person of interest and it was not reported if any purchases had been made on the card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Virginia reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had stolen their financial card after they had left it at the ATM in Walmart. The suspect is an unknown white female.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Phritz Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had busted out the back window of the victim’s vehicle causing $200 in damages.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had gotten their credit card information and used it to spend $6,300.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Clemmons, 34, of Kiser Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — John Seales, 43, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for driving while impaired, failure to comply with driving restrictions and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Wayne Graham, 21, of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday for a warrant out of Robeson County for not delivering the title to a vehicle he has sold to someone. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Patterson, 54, of Pea Bridge Road was arrested Thursday for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stole goods and property. He was given a $21,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Crosby, 32, of East Vance Street was arrested Thursday on warrants for assault on a female and false imprisonment. He wasn’t given a bond.