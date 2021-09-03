Three arrested for string of break-ins

LAURINBURG — Three Robeson County residents have been arrested in connection to numerous break-ins in Scotland County.

Josh Oxendine, 38, of Maxton, Elvis Junior Jacobs, 53, of Rowland and Paige A. Hunt, 30, of Maxton were all arrested this week with charges from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department.

The arrests come after four different break-ins in the county. On Monday two residents of Oak Grove School Road and a resident of Hasty Road reported to the SCSO that their homes had been broken into. The thieves stole flat-screen TVs, jewelry, cash, a shotgun and power tools.

It was reported that a dark-colored van with two males in it could be responsible.

On Wednesday, a resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Laurinburg Police Department that someone had broken into their home and stole jewelry and a jewelry box.

During this break-in, there was video footage of the van and the occupants, so law enforcement began to search the area for the vehicle.

Several leads led SCS deputies to Fairly Drive in Maxton, the home of Oxendine, where the van was parked in the yard. The stolen items were found in the van and at the residence. Oxendine was arrested on the scene. Jacobs was arrested later on Wednesday at his residence.

On Thursday the final arrest was made on Hunt.

From the LPD, Jacobs and Oxendine were both charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy. They were given $35,000 bonds in reference to those charges.

From the SCSO, Jacobs was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny, three counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and three counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny. He was given an additional $50,000 bond.

Oxendine was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny, three counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, three counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny and injury to personal property. He was given an additional $72,000 bond.

Hunt was charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. She was given a $2,500 bond.

The Malboro County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office will also be taking out charges on the suspects for a break-in that occurred in Marlboro County.

