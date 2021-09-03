Let’s have church at midnight

Midnight is not the ideal time to be having church services for the average person. I mean, who goes to church at midnight? What’s say we all meet back at church on Sunday at midnight to have church?

Do any of you know of some church that is having church services at midnight? Look on social media, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and see if ANY church is having church services at midnight. My friends even before the pandemic it was tough getting people to come to church for morning worship; afternoon programs was a no show for a lot of people; now if we don’t have spiritual amnesia, we remember when there was a time when some of us did hang out at midnight.

In fact, the midnight hour was when things really started swinging, when the party really started; the party was so good until when one place closed after midnight, we would find another place to go; the midnight hour is good for midnight ramblers, those who love to go tiptoeing through the tulips; those who are up to no good; it’s good for thieves, robbers and prowlers of the night!

Night creatures roam around, hoot owls hoot at midnight; and isn’t it strange that some sicknesses don’t raise their heads until midnight? Toothaches, body aches, arthritis will all flare up at midnight; newborn babies wake up and start crying at midnight; but ordinarily things are quiet at midnight; at midnight most folk are fast asleep; but now even though folk will not convene at the church building at midnight to have church services, that don’t mean that we can’t have church at midnight; but first let me establish the fact concerning the church that wherever we are that’s where the church is!

That’s the good thing about having church, whenever and wherever we are, because the Holy Spirit lives inside of the believer the church is where we are (1 Cor. 3:16); see, when we feel the presence of the Holy Spirit inside of us, we are reminded that it is a down payment of the future glory that all Christian believers will experience in heaven when we see our savior; but having the church inside of us, we can worship and give praise anywhere, and I’m glad about that.

I can have church at the sink washing dishes; I can have church under the shade tree; in the laundry room; in the privacy of my own home; in the bed at midnight; community, we are the temple of the Holy Spirit, and wherever we are is a sanctuary, a worship temple; and we can have church; now friends, when I talk about midnight today, I’m not just talking about the 12:00 hour; midnight can be a time of darkness, trouble, trials, pain (physically and mentally).

Midnight can be a terminal disease; a serious health issue; a serious surgery procedure; a child or children that just won’t listen; anything that is considered bad is midnight, a troubling time in your life; getting older and your body can’t do what it used to do; name your midnight and put it right there; it is the time when Satan want’s to strip you of your joy and having you feeling sorry for yourself; it’s when you have been treated bad, folk are ridiculing you trying to make you feel left out; it’s when they do spiteful things to you and they expect you to give up on your Christian life.

But community, that’s why we’ve got to learn how to have church at midnight. We cannot afford to let our circumstances determine when we have church.

Sunday morning is fine, but there must come a time when we learn how to have church in the darkness of midnight; see, we usually think of having church as Sunday morning; that time on Sunday morning when we gather in the church building that has been consecrated and dedicated to God at 11 a.m., with the choir, and that’s true; Sunday morning is the day that our savior rose from the grave and it is only fitting that the church convene on this day to give thanks and worship; but we’ve got to learn to have church at midnight, without a choir

Paul and Silas shows us how to do it — Paul and Silas cast a demon out of a girl who made her masters money by fortune telling ( Acts 16:16-18). When they saw that their money was gone, they brought Paul and Silas before the magistrates on trumped up and false charges (vs 19). After they were beaten, they were thrown into a cold, dark dungeon prison (vs 24). Friends, they could have become discouraged and became depressed; they could have blamed God for their predicament; they could have sat in a corner with their arms folded and focused on their situation.

But instead of complaining or calling on God to judge their enemies, the two men decided to “have church at midnight” … they turned the dungeon prison into a sanctuary; they prayed and sang praises to God. Then Look at God … suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken, and everyone’s band were loosened.

Community, let us learn from this that Prayer and praise are powerful weapons. Friends, because they “had church at midnight” a man gave his life to Christ (Acts 16:26-31). If you are in a midnight this morning, don’t sit there feeling sorry for yourself, “Have church at midnight.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastpr for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.