Kuumba Festival gets postponed

LAURINBURG — The African-American Heritage Committee has once again decided to postpone the Kuumba festival due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

“We were planning for an in-person, grand celebration and were planning accordingly — however, when we look at the rising number of persons hospitalized and testing positive we wouldn’t want our event to be a super spreader,” said the Rev. Darrell “B.J.” Gibson.

“Our community is continuing to encourage the mask mandate and social distancing … however, with such an event it’s difficult to ensure that will happen,” Gibson added. “While celebrating is important, safety is our priority. We just don’t feel that gathering is worth the risk of people becoming sick.”

The African-American Heritage Committee is composed of various volunteers from within the community.

“Presently our executive board consists of 10 people,” said Gibson. “We have met virtually for the past three months, weekly, as we have been planning and working, but just recently made this decision out of great concern for our community.

“We are saying it’s postponed and not canceled, because as soon as we see a safe break we plan to host the festival,” continued Gibson. “Our festival has annually been a fall festival, but we are already discussing winter ideas or even early spring ideas in case we can reschedule during those times if the numbers get better.”

For years the event was held at Market Park, according to Gibson, but most recently the group moved the festival to South Main Street.

“We lined the street with vendors who sold all types of foods from collard sandwiches, fish, to ribs and turkey legs,” Gibson said. “We also usually host a program the entire day with African folk tales, Afrocentric dancing, African Attire Fashion Show and so much more. The purpose is to celebrate the authentic creativity of African culture.”

Gibson said he is grateful that the committee sees the concern in the community and decided to move in a manner of unselfishness.

“It’s easy to gloat on the fact that people want to gather and socialize and be together but when you spend as much time as I spend ministering to those sick from COVID-19 and families who have lost loved ones, then you understand not being together now also saves you from having to gather for an unnecessary funeral,” said Gibson.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]