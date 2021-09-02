Police search for man wanted in July 23 fatal shooting

ROWLAND — Police here are searching for a 30-year-old man believed to be involved in the shooting death of a Rowland resident on July 23.

Stephen Torian Baker, of Holcomb Road in Rowland, is wanted for the charge of first-degree murder, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

Baker is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 53-year-old James Edward Davis, of the Super Inn at 14733 U.S. 301 in Rowland.

On July 23, Rowland police responded about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a person shot at South Hickory and McCormick streets, according to the police department. Davis was found lying on the ground suffering from “what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Davis was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311. All information will remain confidential.

***

Leaders, residents share visions of the town’s future

FAIRMONT — Commissioners, community members and town employees met Tuesday in a special board meeting to discuss the town’s future.

The meeting was one of several to come in drafting a strategic plan for the town’s future, said Town Manager Hank Raper.

The town manager expects more meetings to take place each month in a span of one year and a half to draft the plan. He is unsure of the timeline covered in the strategic plan, but said more details should develop over time.

The town manager said the town had not drafted a strategic plan in the past, and called the meeting the “first opportunity to kickstart future planning for Fairmont.”

“I really don’t think it could’ve gone much better than it did,” he said.

The plan is part of a $70,000 investment to improve the town.

***

School board discusses proper handling of federal funds

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education is preparing to gather interest and interview applicants for three constructions projects in Richmond County Schools.

The planned projects will be done at Richmond Senior High School, Fairview Heights and Mineral Springs Elementary Schools for a total projected cost around $13,000,000.

The projects are being accomplished through ESSER funds.

“We don’t want to be jammed up two years, three years, four years, five years down the road,” said Chairman Wiley Mabe at the work session Wednesday evening. “You can’t have enough eyes on this. We want to go in, everybody eyes open, and with as much information as we can.”

ESSER funds come from the U.S. Department of Education through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Approximately 90% of those funds go to local education agencies. The percentage of money that each county receives is the same as their Title I allotment.

***

Man jailed after library, hardware store break-ins

ROWLAND — A 25-year-old Rowland man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a hardware store and library.

Darius Tyre Borders, of 1309 Purvis Road, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, one count of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of injury to property, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham. Borders was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Borders was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday after he allegedly broke into South Robeson Small Engine and Hardware and Rowland Public Library on Main Street.

From Champion Media reports