Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their residence and stole two flatscreen TVs and two couch cushions.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole $500 cash, a ring and a flatscreen TV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a shotgun, DEWALT power drill and a flatscreen TV.

LAURINBURG — A student at St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their dorm and stole a laptop valued at $500.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had gotten their credit card information and used it to spend $6,300.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Clemmons, 34, of Kiser Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — John Seales, 43, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for driving while impaired, failure to comply with driving restrictions and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.