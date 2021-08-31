Kirby talks with Rotary about hospice

LAURINBURG — Hospice nurse Sue Kirby visited with the Rotary Club on Tuesday, giving an overview of her 35-year career as well as some of the misconceptions of hospice care.

“My passion and love for hospice grew from the very start, with my very first patient (in Maxton),” she said. “I learned a lot about what people truly need as they face the possible end of their life.”

Kirby said Scotland Regional Hospice currently serves 300 families with the help of 120 volunteers who, last year alone, put in more than 7,500 hours.

“We couldn’t do what we do with out them,” she said.

Kirby went on to say that anyone can make a referral to hospice.

“Most people don’t realize that,” she said. “There will have to be a doctor’s order, but the initial referral can come from anyone.”

Kirby added that, in the early days, hospice primarily took care of cancer patients. But now, there are a number of end-of-life diseases that hospice deals with — including heart attacks, strokes, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Some of the misconceptions still out there include the thought that hospice takes a patient’s medications away, along with the fact that hospice doesn’t always mean the end of the road.

“Even after 30 years of telling my mother about hospice, she had those misconceptions,” Kirby said.

“In addition, hospice will care for a patient wherever they are most comfortable,” she added. “We once had a man who lived under a bridge in East Laurinburg and we would regular visit him to give him care. Eventually, we were able to get him moved into his uncle’s house, where he died about a month later.”

Another misconception is that there is an age limit, but Kirby said they care for patients who are babies and in their 100s.

She touched on SRH’s c are center, Morrison Manor — “a home-like setting that allows us to provide 24-hour care.”

“It also allows for respite care, which allows caregivers a five-day break every month while we care for their loved one,” she said.

Kirby concluded by talking about the financial side.

“People are surprised when we tell them we will never send them a bill,” she said. “How is that possible? We are funded through Medicaid, Medicare and insurances — and for those who aren’t covered by any of that, we have a patient care fund that is funded by our annual golf tournament.”

That tournament will be held Sept. 14-15 at Scotch Meadows. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We’ve always had wonderful support for our golf tournament,” Kirby said.

