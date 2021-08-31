Two 2020 cases lead to 2021 convictions

LAURINBURG — A pair of recent cases involving sexual acts between adults and teenagers led to the felony convictions of the adults, but no jail time.

In December of 2020, Ashley Concepcion, then 33, was arrested after it was reported she had begun a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male that had been staying in her home with her family.

The investigation by the Laurinburg Police Department found during October there had been multiple sexual acts committed between the suspect and the juvenile.

Concepcion was originally charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

In February 2021, Concepcion took a plea deal, according to sources from the Laurinburg Police Department. She plead guilty to felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony sex acts by a substitute parent and felony third-degree exploitation of a minor.

She was given 36-months probation and added to the sex offender registry.

In July 2021, Laurinburg Police responded to the Quality Inn where then-54-year-old Darrell Brown of Pennsylvania had been attempting to meet up with a 16-year-old female.

The 16-year-old was in the room at the time and had been staying with Brown for three days. She was not from Laurinburg.

Brown was arrested and charged at the time for three counts of human trafficking.

In April 2021, Brown took a plea agreement that convicted him of one count of felony crimes against nature. He was given six months of probation.

