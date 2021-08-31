Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a 55-inch TV valued at $1,200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hammond Drive reported to the police department on Monday their residence and stole a piggy bank with $20 in it, a gold necklace valued at $320. A storage room room was also reported to have been damaged.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Enterprise reported to the police department on Monday that a white Chevrolet Malibu had been taken from the Pine Acres Lodge.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen their city recycling bin valued at $100.