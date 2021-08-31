Airport moving forward with logo

LAURINBURG — After months of searching and debating, the Southeast Regional Airport Authority may soon have a new logo.

“At the board meeting last Thursday, Quinyon DeBerry presented his design for a new logo to represent the Southeast Regional Airport Authority,” said Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “The authority agreed that this was certainly what they were looking for, but wanted to take some time to think about it before approval.”

According to Hatchell, if the board is agreeable to the design, then it will most likely be approved at the meeting in September.

The board is not yet ready to release the proposed logo, since it is not yet official.

During its meeting, the board also discussed its Foreign Trade Zone status.

“While our application for an expansion of Foreign Trade Zone No. 93 to include Scotland County was rejected due to adjacency requirements, we did discover that any business within the county can individually apply for Foreign Trade Zone status,” said Hatchell. “Andrew McGilvray, executive secretary and staff director with the U.S. Foreign Trade Zone Board, and Renée Boyette, site administrator for Foreign Trade Zone No. 93, assured us they were very pro-business and encouraged businesses to apply for FTZ status.

“While Scotland County itself will not be in an FTZ, individual businesses are eligible to apply for the status themselves,” added Hatchell.

Hatchell also said one key difference is that turn-around time will take 90 days, as opposed to the 45 days if the county had been incorporated into FTZ No. 93.

“We are grateful for the help of Foreign Trade Zone No. 93, Triangle J Council of Governments, and the U.S. Foreign Trade Zone Board for their help in this endeavor,” Hatchell said.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]