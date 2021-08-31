Downtown businessman ‘stands up’

LAURINBURG — Following a suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed many civilians along with 13 U.S. soldiers last week, a downtown businessman decided to commemorate those soldiers.

“It is time for Americans to stand up and show our support,” said Drew Sledge, owner of Quick Copy Center on South Main Street.

“I mean stand up,” Sledge said a little louder. “Stand up with our hands over our hearts and honor this nation and those protecting it. We live in an incredibly great nation and we the people are the ones who own it, it is time we start showing that.”

Sledge says part of the reason he did this stems from being an Army brat.

“Once a military brat, always a military brat,” Sledge said with a smile on his face. “My father was in the military and my wife Mary Ann’s father was as well. By the time I was 18, I had spent half of my life in a country other than the United States.”

As Sledge continued to reminisce and explain why he felt lead to honor the fallen, he talked about his brothers and how they served their country.

“One of my brothers attended the Air Force Academy, but came back when my father passed away,” Sledge said. “Once he was back he decided to finish school. My other brother went on with the military and ended up working on Air Force One.

“Mary Ann’s brother was in the military as well,” Sledge added. “Once the military is in your life, it becomes a way of life.”

Sledge continued to remember how being part of the military impacted his life and his way of viewing things and explained that his adventures helped him help students when he was a teacher at Scotland High School.

“I taught there for 32 years,” Sledge said with a gleam in his eye. “My dad had thousands of slides from his military days and I would take those to class sometimes and show my students parts of the world they may otherwise have never seen before.

“I am telling you all of this to explain my deep-seated love for my country and the sorrow I feel for these men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Sledge sympathetically added. “One of the deceased, Rylee McCollum, was only 20 years old and his wife is expecting.”

Four others killed in the bombing were also only 2o years old.

“My goodness, the oldest of the group was only 31 years old,” exclaimed Sledge.

Sledge is responsible for the large poster in his window as well as sparking the interest for more support.

“Other local shop owners have asked about signs and mentioned showing their support as well,” said Sledge. “As for the flags, Terry Gallman spoke with representatives of the city and they brought the flags out to accompany the poster.

“The sole purpose of this is to show my support for these men and women who lost their lives,” Sledge said with a matter-of-fact look in his eyes. “These soldiers had patriotism out of the roof. They deserve so much more than this and those still serving need and deserve our support as well.”

