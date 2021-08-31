It’s time for those end of summer BBQs! Be the talk of the crowd with these Flame Licked Fingerling Potatoes with Spud Rub.

Chips and dip is so yesterday when you can have grilled fingerlings with Spud Rub Dip today! Use the Spud Rub to season the potatoes (and anything else you got going on the grill!), then stir it into the dipping sauce.

***

Ingredients …

— Spud Rub

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

— Potatoes

1 pound fingerling potato mix

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Spud Rub

***

Directions …

For the rub, combine all ingredients in a glass jar, close the lid, and shake to blend. Store at room temperature.

Prepare a medium-hot fire in your grill.

Place the fingerling potatoes in a bowl, drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with Spud Rub. Toss to coat.

Place the potatoes on the grill rack or in grill basket directly over the heat and close the grill lid.

After 3 to 4 minutes, open the lid and toss the potatoes or turn the basket.

Close the lid again and repeat the process for 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. Makes 4 side dish servings.

Serving tip: Serve the grilled fingerlings on a platter alongside a bowl of Spud Rub Dip.

To make Spud Rub Dip, combine ½ cup prepared buttermilk or ranch-style dressing and 1 teaspoon Spud Rub in small bowl. Stir to blend. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

