Neel Madhaven | The Laurinbyurg Exchange

The Laurinburg Exchange, Richmond County Dail News and Anson Record held the first-ever Angels Among Us banquet at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg on Thursday to honor the 12 angels selected by the newspaper staffs. Present to accept their trophies were Jerry McDonald, Lorie Hilburn, Garrett Smuggs, Tracey Williams, Lonnie Humphries, Elizabeth Santilli, Shirley Lassiter, Billy Norris Jr. and Connie Harris. Not present were Brenda Gilbert, Stephen Lear, Renee and George Britt.