JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Laurinburg Exchange partnered with its sister newspapers to hold its first-ever Angels Among Us banquet on Thursday at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg. Brady’s Flowers handled the catering and it was decided that leftovers would be donated to first responders. Bags of brownies, cookies and other desserts were delivered to the city of Laurinburg Fire Department on Friday morning. Pictured is firefighter J.T. Locklear.