Children treated, released after Thursday bus accident

WAGRAM — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Scotland County School bus Thursday.

The accident occurred at 4:08 p.m. on Hwy. 401 near Log Cabin Road when bus No. 38 was traveling south. A white Toyota Camry that was traveling north suddenly crossed the center line and hit the bus.

According to the Highway Patrol report, there were 26 children on the bus at the time, but the report did not classify where the bus had been hit.

WLNC reported that a person in the Camry had been airlifted to an out-of-county facility.

The students on the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“Despite our entire hospital being full of critically ill patients and our Emergency Center pushed beyond capacity, our team quickly came together late yesterday afternoon to care for 26 middle school students and their anxious parents who were involved in a school bus accident,” said Scotland Health Care CEO Greg Wood in a Facebook post.

At the time of the student’s arrival, the emergency room was full so the students were treated outside the emergency room before being released to their parents.

“They worked thoroughly and efficiently to ensure that each student got the care they needed,” Wood said. “Fortunately, there were no major injuries, and all students were released last evening. I am always extremely proud seeing how talented, organized, and compassionate our team is when responding to potential crisis situations. I was also deeply moved yesterday because I know how overwhelmed and exhausted our staff is as we continue to fight the raging COVID pandemic.”

Troopers are still investigating the accident at this time.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]