Gang member

to be sentenced

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man faces a minimum of 15 years in jail after being convicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A federal jury convicted Emanuel Mann Billings on Wednesday, according to a release issued Thursday by G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The verdict was accepted by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

Billings was associated with the street gang, Folk Nation. Billings had previously been convicted of multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and assault inflicting physical injury of a detention employee.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

***

Roadwork will

create a detour

LUMBERTON — A section of Tarheel Road will be closed for four days next week so a drainage line can be installed beneath the roadway.

Work is to begin at 7 a.m. Monday near East Howellsville Fire Department, about 300 feet north of Pridgen Road, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The project is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday. Crews are to be working at the installation site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A detour will be established.

***

Newspaper holds

its first job fair

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal’s job fair hosted its first job fair Thursday.

“I think the room should be more full,” said Courtney Reed of Scotland County. “I think these are some awesome opportunities.”

Some of the companies present included Meritor, Scotland Health Care System, Smithfield Foods, Scotia Village Retirement, city of Rockingham, Richmond County Schools, NCWorks and Cascades.

Those who attended were entered into the newspaper’s grand prize drawing for $100.

***

Suspect arrested

following pursuit

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe man with assaulting a government official and fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Lynn Dawkins, 56, of Ellerbe Hatchery Road, has been charged with one felony count each of felony larceny and flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle. He’s been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Dawkins fled from a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit on US 1 and through the Roberdel community. He was apprehended off Old Aberdeen Road and booked into Richmond County Jail.

He’s been placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

From Champion Media reports