Bus involved in crash near Wagram

WAGRAM — The North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an accident involving a Scotland County School bus.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon with a bus and a single vehicle. The bus was traveling on Hwy. 401 near Wagram, at the time of the accident.

According to the press release from SCS, the driver and students were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital as a precaution but none suffered life threatening injuries.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is not known at this time.

Troopers are investigating the accident with more information to follow at a later time.

