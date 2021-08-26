UNCP welcomes new members of the Board of Trustees

PEMBROKE – Four new members – Michelle Ingram, Randall Jones, Kenneth Robinette and Dana Hunt-Locklear – have joined the Board of Trustees at UNC-Pembroke.

Ingram was appointed by the North Carolina Senate president pro temp. The UNC Board of Governors appointed Jones and Robinette. Each has been appointed to a four-year term. Locklear, the Student Body President, will serve as an ex-officio member of the board for 2021-2022.

“We are honored to welcome our four new members of the Board of Trustees,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“They each bring valuable experiences and expertise and are invested in UNCP and southeastern North Carolina. Their unique perspectives and passion will be a great addition to our already talented board as we continue to advance and shape the future of our university and region.”

Jones of Pembroke retired as president and CEO of Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation after a 31-year career. The Jones family is deeply rooted in the university’s history, dating back to 1962 when his father, English Jones, served as chancellor. Randall Jones is a UNCP graduate and his wife, Diane, served the university for 34 years before retiring as vice chancellor.

“This university has been a big part of my life and my family’s life,” Jones said. “I’ve always tried to support the university, and I want to continue to do that as a member of the Board of Trustees.”

He previously served on the university’s foundation and alumni association boards.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve my alma mater and to be a part of the decision-making as we move the university forward. There’s a lot of growth in relation to new infrastructure, design and capital projects which will help grow the university and continue to serve the needs of the faculty and the students,” Jones said.

“I’m especially proud of our nursing program and the opportunity that it brings for students to earn nursing degrees and go back into their communities because there’s such a demand for nurses.”

Ingram, a state project director from Bolivia, N.C., is also a graduate of UNCP. She has held various roles in the judicial system for more than two decades and served as chair of the inaugural UNCP Board of Visitors.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a position to give back to my alma mater and with all the growth that’s happening here at UNCP and with so much that is coming down the pike, I’m excited to be a part of this process,” she said.

Ingram plans to leverage her position to tout NC Promise–the university’s effort to increase the affordability of higher education.

“UNCP offers a family atmosphere. Everyone knows everyone. Many kids from small towns who go to big universities are not used to the way things function. At UNCP, students can take advantage of having a personal connection with the faculty and staff,” Ingram added.

Robinette of Marston is the chief operating officer of C.F. Smith Property Group and former longtime chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. He is heavily involved with many civic and community organizations in Richmond and Moore counties.

“I am very humbled and honored to have been appointed by the (UNC) Board of Governors. There is such great leadership here with the chancellor, faculty and staff. It’s good to be a part of such a great team. Chairman (Pat) Corso has some ambitious ideas going forward, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Robinette said.

He brings decades of business, economic development, industry recruitment expertise and leadership experience.

“I want to be involved in every aspect to help move the university forward. I am honored and excited to be a part of the decision-making and helping change peoples’ lives. I can’t think of a better way to change peoples’ lives than through higher education.”

Locklear, a fourth-generation UNCP student from Pembroke, is studying studio art with a concentration in printmaking, painting and drawing and is seeking a minor in history. In addition to her involvement in SGA, Locklear serves on the Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a Mellon R.E.A.C.H. Fellow. After graduation, she plans on obtaining her master’s degree in video game design.

She considers it a tremendous honor and privilege to represent UNCP as the student body president.

“My top priority is ensuring students’ voices are heard. There’s always room for improvement. I plan to focus on our diversity and inclusion efforts to ensure we are educating ourselves and ensuring our faculty are creating culturally inclusive classrooms,” she said.

During her tenure, Locklear’s efforts will be centered around three pillars–equity, community and solidarity.

“I hope to inspire students to always speak up for what’s right. I want to be an advocate for these certain groups of students whose voices aren’t always heard. I want to serve as an inspiration. Leadership is important. You don’t have to be student body president to be a leader. True leadership is valid in all forms.”

Mark Locklear is the public communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pambroke.