Ward talks COVID money and housing with city

LAURINBURG — Small businesses in Scotland County could be getting some help from the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation.

Director Mark Ward spoke to the Laurinburg City Council about how the EDC is looking to help the local businesses.

“We all know industries have struggled,” Ward said. “Homeowners have struggled, private citizens have struggled, there have been funds out there for unemployment, there have been funds out there for PPE, there have been funds out there that companies can borrow.

“Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation did receive $50,000 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and we granted those funds to small businesses,” he added.

Ward continued by saying the county commissioners had pledged $100,000 of money given through the American Recovery Act. The businesses eligible will have to show a loss when 2019 is compared to 2020.

“A small business in their eyes is a company of less than 20 employees,” Ward said. “It’s a company where the owners reside and live in Scotland County and the business is in Scotland County … we’re still working out what kind of criteria is needed and what dollar amounts we can do and what is required to do it.”

Housing in Scotland County

Ward also spoke to the council on an idea to help more people, and industry, move into the area which was focused on more affordable housing.

“We can attract industry here, we can try and get a company to relocate but the problem is there’s nowhere for them to live,” Ward said. “So they’re living in Robeson County, they’re living in Marlboro, South Carolina, they’re living in Dillon County, they’re living in Moore County, they’re living in Hoke County.”

Ward shared what the city of Winston-Salem took to the Senate in order to help with the housing market there; which allowed the city to donate any property owned by the city to a contractor to construct low to moderate-income homes at a pre-approved price.

“There are properties that are blights on our community, there’s properties that can cause health concerns, there’s properties that can create violence,” Ward said. “Why don’t the county and the city partner together and tear the properties down. The county can waive the tipping fee, contract with a contractor similar to Habitat and build a 1,500-square-foot home for someone to start a family.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans added the city has issues with rent, too, but Ward added he wanted to be able to give people the ability to own a home.

“The key is to put homeownership there, not rental,” Ward said. “I don’t want Mark Ward to buy a house then rent it out to someone and they never have homeownership. We want someone to be able to buy a home, live in that home and grow a family.”

Ward just asked if the council liked the idea and if it was something the council would want more information on it. Council did agree to have Ward look more into the idea and bring more details back to the council at a later date.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]