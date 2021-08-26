Toys For Tots registration opening soon

LAURINBURG — As Christmas approaches, Toys For Tots will soon be open for registration in Scotland County.

“Registration will open up on Sept. 1 and will go through Oct. 15,” said Coordinator Carmen Jones. “Residents should visit our website to apply.”

Jones also said anyone is welcome to register to be given toys for their children.

“We do not base our results on low income,” said Jones. “We understand that while you may have what you need for your family today, anything can happen and you may not have it tomorrow.

“We hope that everyone who applies will be honest in this,” added Jones. “We will also reach out to the schools to see if they know of specific families who may need the assistance.”

Parents with children up to 15 years old can apply.

“The application must be completed online,” said Jones. “Once you have sent in your applications, you will later be sent an email with further instructions.”

Parents or guardians who are chosen to participate in this year’s Toys For Tots campaign must bring a birth certificate or some type of proof showing they are in fact responsible for the child named.

“Parents can bring their children or they can choose for them not to attend pick up,” said Jones. “If the children are with you, you do not have to worry about them seeing the toys because we will have them ready for pick up in black bags.”

According to Jones, the event will be held as a drive-thru again this year to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“Volunteers are also a big part of this program and we are currently looking for more,” said Jones. “Anyone interested in helping in our cause can call me for information at 910-224-0082.

“We will also be announcing our House of Raeford Sale which will be in October,” Jones added. “Once we have the location worked out we will send out more information on when and where it will be.”

How to apply for toys:

— Visit www.Toysfortots.org

— Go to “Find Your Local Campaign”

— Click “Your State”

— Click “Your County”

— Apply for Toys

