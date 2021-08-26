Scotland County students earn honors at RichmondCC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2021 summer semester for Scotland County students.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

President’s List: Carter Adkins, Bethany Matthews, Guwanna Rocha and Morgan Stewart

Dean’s List: Llaniyah Allen, Taylor Beatty, Alaina Butera, Nachelle Green, Tracy Medlin and Ava Reeder