Scotland in NC top 10 for taxpayers refunds

LAURINBURG — According to SmartAsset, a financial technology company, Scotland County was in the top 10 in the state for the average tax refund for 2020

“More than 70% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a refund, which can be helpful for those taking on a home improvement project or paying off debts,” a press released stated. “However, the size of the average refund varies across state and county lines.

“This study measured the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county divided by the number of refunds given out in each county to determine where residents received the highest average tax refunds,” it continued.

According to the information, there were 11,190 taxpayers in Scotland County who received a tax refund — the average tax refund was $3,009.

There were also 1,840 taxpayers who owed taxes, and the average amount owed was $3,572.

Those numbers ranked Scotland County No. 10 in North Carolina.

Hoke County was ranked No. 1 for the 2020 tax season with 17,670 taxpayers receiving an average of $3,303 per refund, along with 2,880 taxpayers who owed an average of $2,990.

Other area counties ranked in the top 1o were:

— Robeson County ranked No. 2 with 38,920 taxpayers receiving an average refund of $3,156 and 6,500 taxpayers owing an average of $3,647.

— Cumberland County ranked No. 8 with 116,610 taxpayers receiving an average refund of $3,023 and 22.450 taxpayers owing an average of $3,828.

— Moore County ranked No. 9 with 32,040 taxpayers receiving an average refund of $3,018 and 10, 670 taxpayers owing an average of $5,639.

Richmond County ranked No. 21 in the state.

