Bishop tours RCC, pledges his support

LUMBERTON — Congressman Dan Bishop visited Robeson Community College Wednesday to get updates on the college’s programs and a snapshot of its needs.

Bishop, representative for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, received updates from RCC leaders on its growth and plans for the future in the Nursing and EMS programs. Bishop took a tour of the campus and engaged in many conversations about its future.

“It’s just an impressive institution and I want to do everything I can to support it,” Bishop said.

Bishop offered to take a look at grant funding sources and to offer the college any help it needs. He also expressed a willingness to meet at a later date with college leaders to discuss support RCC might need as programs expand and the sonography program is added.

Bishop said community colleges are “crown jewels of North Carolina.”

“I’m gonna invest myself in solving your problems and it’s a privilege for me to be here,” he said. “I have great respect for the role and the capacities and the effectiveness of community colleges throughout North Carolina.”

***

One files as Lumbee Tribe election candidate

PEMBROKE — Only one person filed Wednesday as a candidate in the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe election, but the filing made the race for the Tribal Council’s District 14 seat into a contested one.

Homer Fields now is running for the District 14 seat against Tammy Sampson, who filed on Tuesday. The seat currently is occupied by Terry Hunt.

The candidate filing period ends 5 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $500 for the chairman seat and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.

***

Man arrested for shooting, killing his girlfriend

LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Lumberton man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a local hotel in June, Lumberton police say.

Frederick Christopher Cain, of Summer Lane, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kimberly Nicole Smith, of C Avenue in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Cain was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Cain was found and arrested by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the police department “where he was interviewed and processed,” according to the LPD.

***

Court interrupted by possible COVID exposure

ROCKINGHAM — A small claims court session at the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday morning was briefly interrupted by a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The magistrate judge presiding was informed that an individual who had appeared in the courtroom the day before was now sick.

“However, the court took a short recess and out of an abundance of caution, the county maintenance crew came in and disinfected the courtroom,” said Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson in an email.

The court session resumed shortly after.

From Champion Media reports