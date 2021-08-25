Mask mandates are back

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will once again be going under a facemask mandate, which is set to be in full effect starting Friday at 5 p.m.

The mandate does not require any certain type of facemask, however, it does say it is to cover the mouth and nose.

“The important thing when considering what mask to wear would be to make sure the mask fits and is properly placed over nose and mouth secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears and fits snugly against the side of a persons face,” said Scotland County Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox. “You should wear one, especially when you are with anyone outside of your immediate family and household.”

Cox also said, with the surge of positive cases and hospitalizations along with less than 40% of the population being immunized, the mask mandate is put in place as a preventive effort to reduce community transmission which is currently three times the recommended level in Scotland County.

“As of Monday, Scotland County has had a total of 4,575 cases since March 2020,” said Cox. “At this time our total active cases are at 165. This number includes 35 school-aged children and 43 breakthrough cases.

“At this time Scotland County’s community transmission is at 18% which places us in the high transmission category according to the CDC Community Transmission Map,” Cox added.

Scotland Memorial Hospital CEO Greg Wood said the COVID numbers at the hospital are up and most cases are very serious.

“We currently have 106 total inpatients, 20 of those are ICU level patients and we have 29 positive COVID patients, all of whom are very sick,” said Wood. “We have nine patients on ventilators and have had 14 COVID deaths already this month.

“I am thankful for the county and city establishing a new mask mandate as our staff and facilities continue to be taxed beyond our capacity,” added Wood. “With the contagiousness of the Delta variant, even vaccinated individuals need to return to the safe behaviors of masking and distancing until the surge declines.”

A copy of the declaration in its entirety can be viewed at the Scotland County Courthouse.

From the city

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis shared the declaration from the county with the council on Tuesday and ask for the direction of the council.

“It covers the entire county, so as Mr. Floyd said we don’t have to do anything — but I think we show our support for this declaration shows we also believe in this,” said Council Member Andrew Williamson. “Then maybe we should speak to some of the commissioners to see if they’re planning on extending it so maybe we can do a joint declaration.”

The council unanimously voted to support the state of emergency from the county and speak more about the topic if it’s extended.

“Who would have thought in spring of 2020 that here we would be in nearly September of 2021 in many ways in a worse situation than we were before,” Willis said.

