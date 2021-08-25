Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Partridge Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone broke into the residence and stole a shotgun, semi-automatic handgun and magazine.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole $20 in cash. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Walmart parking lot Tuesday in reference to the break-in of a storage trailer at the new car wash being built. The suspect stole a battery charger, demo saw, battery, pipe bender, hammer drill and band saw totaling $3,200.

MAXTON — The Sheriff’s Office responded to We Pack on Airport Road on Tuesday after a vehicle was broken into and a firearm was stolen.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Taylor Heating and Air on John’s Road on Wednesday. An unknown suspect had broken in. Deputies responded quickly and the suspect was unable to take anything. It is believed to be the same person who attempted to steal copper wiring from the business on Monday.

Larceny

MAXTON — RHA Health Services on Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a catalytic converter was taken off of a van.

LAUREL HILL — Norris Auto Sales reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a catalytic converter and tool set were taken.

LAURINBURG — ZV Pate on Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a Sawzall and two air compressors were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a pink wallet with identification and financial cards was taken from her vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Planet Fitness Tuesday after it was reported that unknown persons broke into an unsecured vehicle and stole a purse with financial cards and identification cards.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that he had attempted to buy a part for his car online and was scammed out of $90 in an attempt to buy it.

LAURINBURG — A 67-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday the someone had taken $2,300 from their bank account. There is a person of interest and the case is under investigation.

Arson

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that some clothing items and photographs that belonged to them were burnt. There is a person of interest and the case is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old male was charged with being in possession of a pocket knife on a school campus Tuesday. The student was at Scotland High when he was part of a small group of students seen sharing a vape. The group was searched and the student was found to have the knife on him.

LAURINBURG — John Hernandez, 34, of Duncan Street was arrested Monday on warrants for statutory rape of a child along with resisting a public officer, assault on a government employee and injury to real property.