EMS promotes three within department

LAURINBURG — On Wednesday, Scotland County Emergency Services Director Robert Sampson announced the promotion of three of his paramedics.

“These three individuals have been promoted to the position of field training officer,” said Sampson. “We had six applicants at the beginning of the process and it was a really tough decision for us. We had so many great options, it made it hard to choose who would get the position.”

The three paramedics awarded the new title were Andrew Walker, Anita Jenkins and Timothy Locklear.

“I wanted to publicize this occasion to recognize these guys. When these guys and girls get a promotion, I feel it is important to let others know, because the work they put in is important. They really put in a lot of hard work and deserve to be in the spotlight,” said Sampson.

Before being chosen, applicants had to go through an interview process with the EMS leadership committee.

“All of our candidates were really good,” said Sampson. “Due to them all being such good options it made the process go longer than anticipated, but that is a good problem to have.”

All three FTOs were very grateful for their new positions and said they hope to help bring new things for Scotland County EMS.

“I am proud to be given the honor to take on this new position,” said Walker. “I hope to help us move forward, retain employees and bring up more good paramedics so we can continue to help others.”

Jenkins added to Walker’s statement by saying she is hoping to bring change to Scotland County EMS.

“We want our people to be trained properly,” Jenkins said. “We want to move forward to get where we need to be and it is a great honor to be given the opportunity to be a part of the team bringing that growth to our department.”

The last of the three was Locklear, who said he is excited about the new challenges this position will bring.

“I am looking forward to moving us from the dark ages into the future,” Locklear said. “I am also looking forward to us becoming more competitive in the EMS world.”

Sampson said he hopes to continue to publicize promotions and achievements within his department as a way to honor his employees and give them the much-deserved recognition.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]