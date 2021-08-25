Robeson Community College to offer a ‘last chance’ BLET academy

LUMBERTON – To meet the growing demand and need for law enforcement officers, Robeson Community College will offer a ‘last chance’ night time Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

The night BLET academy will begin October 11 and end July 1. The class will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be no classes required on Fridays.

“We have an opportunity at RCC to train additional officers,” said Rudy Locklear, director of the BLET program at RCC. “We hope that by offering this last chance training that we will be able to recruit more individuals in the Robeson County and surrounding areas to become a law enforcement officer.”

Previous graduates of the academy at RCC have attained a 100% pass rate on examinations and the program currently boasts a 100% hiring rate for all cadets.

The only costs associated with the program are for books and a uniform, for which financial aid or scholarships may be available. The tuition for BLET is covered at 100% by the State of North Carolina for all students accepted into the program.

In addition, those who complete the BLET program can receive credit for 4 classes which can be used to pursue an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Those classes are CJC 131 Criminal Law, CJC 132 Court Procedure & Evidence, CJC 221 Investigative Principles, and CJC 231 Constitutional Law.

“There has never been a better time to be in law enforcement,” said Locklear. “Law enforcement is a great profession and this is our chance to train the next generation of police officers and make a positive, lasting impact upon our community.”

Application packets for the ‘Last Chance’ BLET program are due by September 24 at 5:00 p.m. and can be obtained at the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center. An orientation for the academy is planned for September 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For information on the BLET program, please contact Rudy Locklear at 910-272-3480 or [email protected]