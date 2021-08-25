St. Mary Catholic Church yard sale is back

LAURINBURG —The St. Mary Catholic Church’s full-scale yard sale will make its return in little more than a week.

“Our yard sale is back on Sept. 4,” said Sandy Robbins, church member and one of the organizers for the event. “We will get started at 7 a.m. and we will go until noon.”

The group did hold a yard sale last year, however, it was on a much smaller scale than usual.

“We had some items left to us by some of our church members who moved out of the county, but we didn’t have much other than that,” said Robbins. “This year, however, we have a lot of items for our shoppers to look through.”

Robbins also said everything is marked to sell.

“We have items starting as low as 25 cents. All of our cups are marked at that price, no matter the kind,” said Robbins. “We also have some nice designer name pocketbooks that look new or barely used and I believe I have priced those at $5.

“There is also a nice assortment of Christmas items, as well,” continued Robbins. “Those Christmas items that do not sell will most likely be set up in November for another opportunity to be bought.”

The yard sale will be held inside the church. Shoppers should enter through the fellowship hall.

“We have divided up our items into different rooms,” said Robbins. “We have a room for electronics, a room with linens, a room full of baby and children items and more.”

Some of the other items up for grabs are small tables, bookshelves, kitchen items and at least one bicycle.

“We also have what looks to be a really nice stereo system with two large speakers,” said Robbins “We also have a lot of nice jewelry for the ladies.”

Hot dogs and snacks will also be available for purchase.

“We are recommending for those in attendance to wear a mask while shopping,” said Robbins. “You just may never know who you are around that could be sick or even carrying the virus and spreading it.”

St. Mary Catholic Church is located at 800 S. Main St.

