A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics.

This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together.

***

Ingredients …

3 1/2 cups (525g) red potatoes, chopped

1/4 cup (60ml) avocado oil mayo

1/3 cup (80ml) plain greek yogurt

2 each Large Eggs

1/2 cup (75g) yellow onion

1/2 cup (75g) celery

1/4 cup (38g) dill relish

1 each lemon, juiced

1/4 cup (60ml) olive oil

1 tsp (~1g) cumin

1/4 tsp (~1g) paprika

1/4 tsp (~1g) dried dill

1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste)

***

Directions …

Cut up red potatoes.

In a large pot, add water to boil. Add potatoes and boil until fork-tender.

To boil the eggs, heat a large pot of water to a boil. Place the room temperature eggs into the water gently with a slotted spoon. Let the eggs coo for 12 minutes. Retrieve the eggs and place them directly in a bowl of cold water. Allow them to cool completely, then peel the eggs under cold running water, allow the eggs to drain then chop them roughly.

Mix together mayo and greek yogurt. Add olive oil and lemon to mix. Add seasonings

Add mayo/yogurt sauce in with the potatoes.

Add remaining ingredients: dill relish, celery, onion. Enjoy!

