Students welcomed back on first day of school

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is officially back in sessions after Monday’s first day and, at Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary, students and staff were all smiles under their masks.

For Primary Principal Elisabeth Harrell, Ed.D, she’s looking forward to hopefully having the first “normal year” for her young students.

“I’ve been principal since we began the primary school and we haven’t really had a normal full year since so we’re really looking forward to giving that to our students this year,” Harrell said. “We’ve really missed having all the kids in the building and we’re looking forward to all the great things our students will accomplish this school year.”

Sycamore Lane Primary is for grade K-2 and was created after renovations and expansions were done to Sycamore Lane after the consolidation to accommodate students with the closure of Covington Street Elementary for the 2019-20 school year.

On the elementary side, Principal Kachina Singletary enjoyed her first day of being at the school in the new role. Singletary had previously served as the assistant principal at Sycamore Lane before moving to Wagram Elementary as principal.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” Singletary said. “It feels so good to have our kids walking through the building and hearing their voices. It’s absolutely amazing to be back in the building, it feels like we’re getting back to normal whatever normal may be.”

Singletary added the school has a theme of “We Are Better Together” and, to kick off, staff met before the day began.

“We had the opportunity this morning before our kids came to have fellowship with just teachers and staff members,” Singletary said. “It just helped set our vision for what we want Sycamore Lane to be and look like in the future … we have taught in isolation for so long we can do great things by ourselves but we can move mountains when we work together. So this morning when we got together it just affirmed that we are right where we need to be.”

At all the schools in the district, masks are required for students and teachers or any guests going into the building and Harrell there had been little to no issues with students arriving to school without masks on the first day.

“Even during our open house we didn’t have any issues with parents or students wearing their mask while they were in the building,” Harrell said. “With that said we do still have masks available for any of the kids or visitors at any of the entrances so that if they did forget their mask they are able to get one.”

