Collision ends with two fatalities

LAURINBURG — North Carolina State Highway Patrol, along with other emergency response crews, responded to a fatal accident early Saturday morning on Hwy. 74 near McEachin Road.

“Emergency crews were sent out at 4:47 a.m.,” said Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Ray Pierce. “When officers arrived on the scene, they found a silver Chevrolet Tahoe had collided with a moped which had two riders.”

Pierce also said, according to the report, there was no suspicion of alcohol or speeding being involved.

“It appears that the driver of the Tahoe may not have even seen the moped,” said Pierce. “It is unusual for a moped to be on Hwy. 74 that early in the morning.”

After the Tahoe collided with the rear of the moped, according to Pierce, the moped then veered off the highway and ran into a guard rail.

“The accident resulted in the death of both riders,” said Pierce. “One was Jeremy Ward of Hamlet and the other was Devon Isreal Gace Blue of Rockingham, both were under the age of 16.”

No charges are being placed on the driver of the Tahoe at this time.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]