BACK THE BLUE: Riding to give

LAURINBURG —The second Back The Blue Ride was held Saturday with men, women and children of all ages in attendance enjoying the various entertainment.

The event was held at Jerry’s Deli on Hwy. 401 South and was put together by Laurinburg Patrol Sgt. Chris Jackson and his fiance Judy Smith.

“This event all started last year when my fiance wanted to do something to show support for law enforcement,” said Jackson. “Seeing as I have a Harley, we thought a ride would be a good idea. Last year’s event got really big really fast and I was not expecting or ready for that, so this year we were more organized and made sure things went smoother.

“I would like to thank everyone involved that helped make this year’s Back The Blue Ride a success,” added Jackson “I’m not going to try and name everyone because I’m sure I’ll forget someone. Just know Judy and I could not have done it without each and every one of you. I love you, I mean it.”

Along with food vendors and jewelry vendors being on-site, those in attendance had the chance to enter cornhole tournaments and win all sorts of prizes.

“There was a really great turnout for this event and a lot of support,” said Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Before finding out who the winners of the door prizes and 50/50 drawing were, there was an auction for everyone to bid on cornhole boards and other hand-crafted items. The first winner of the day was Chris Sacks, owner of the Hide Away Tavern in Rockingham, who placed a bid of $300 for the first set of cornhole boards. He later also bought several other items.

“It was really good to see everyone out and joining in on the auction and other raffles, it really means a lot to have all of these people come out for things like this to help and support law enforcement,” said Kersey.

All the items in the auction were donated and all the proceeds will be given to local law enforcement in Scotland and Richmond counties for their Shop With a Cop programs.

“We are usually able to help around 30 children,” said Kersey. “With the money from this event, we may be able to help even more this year.

“It is all about the giving,” added Kersey. “We are always receiving something but to be able to give, especially to children, it is a great feeling.”

Jackson has plans to continue with the Back the Blue tradition next year and hopes it will also be a success so they can continue to help law enforcement bring smiles to children’s faces at Christmas time.

“I appreciate Chris and all those who participated,” said Kersey. “This is a great way to honor those who have given. It was a good ride, a good turnout and there was a lot of support.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]