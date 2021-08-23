Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Saturday that three women had broken in then took an Apple iPhone XR, financial cards and identification cards were forcibly taken them. The items were located and returned to the victim while three people were arrested for the theft.

Those arrested included 63-year-old Vanessa Jackson of Marcellus Street, 19-year-old Donnesha Chanel McNair of Marcellus Street and a 17-year-old juvenile. All three were charged with breaking and entering to terrorize, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a child under 12, assault in the presence of a minor and felony conspiracy. They were each given a $50,000 bond.

Larceny

WAGRAM— The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General on Main Street on Saturday after it was reported that a phone was left on the counter and when the owner returned it was gone.

LAURINBURG —The Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Taylor Heating and Air on John’s Road on Monday. An unknown suspect had broken in and attempted to steal copper wiring. When deputies arrived on the scene the suspect dropped the wiring and fled on foot. The suspect was not captured but the wiring was returned to the business.

Assault

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office was called to Scotland Correctional after an inmate was stabbed Friday. The victim was treated and released while the department is investigating.

LAURINBURG — A 14-year-old reported to the police department on Saturday that while on Harrison Street he was grazed by a bullet in the leg causing minor injury.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tonya Campbell, 44, of North Main Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kendrick Love, 28, of Blakely Road was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Hill, 57, of Blakely Road was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $200 bond.