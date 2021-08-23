Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Aug. 31

— Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls With Soles: A ‘Hands Up’ Ministry” fundraiser to collect pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes from friends and supporters to support the construction of a 20,000-square-foot community education center on PIM’s debt-free campus. Saint Luke United Methodist Church is supporting (sponsoring) PIM through this fundraiser. Donations can be made at Partners In Ministry Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For additional details, donors can go to www.pim-nc.org to learn more.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

— “Angels Among Us” magazine will be available through The Laurinburg Exchange.

Aug. 30

— The Coach Richard Bailey Show will be held at 7 p.m. at Jerry’s Deli & Grill in Laurinburg. Also broadcast live on WLNC radio.

Aug. 31

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 2

— Laurinburg Masonic Lodge No. 305 A.F.&A.M., 445 Atkinson St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

— St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street in Laurinburg will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon. There will be food available for purchase.

Sept. 6

LABOR DAY

Sept. 8

— Lowe’s Home Improvements in Laurinburg will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m.

Sept. 14

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18

— The United Way of Scotland County will hold a “Duck Derby” on the Lumber River at Chalk Banks in Wagram. The event will benefit the United Way. residents can purchase ducks for the race by going to Facebook and looking for UWScotCoDuckDerby. Costs are one duck for $5; five ducks for $20; 12 ducks for $50; and 25 ducks for $100.

Oct. 1

— The Whisky Tasting event to kick off the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will take place at Brick+Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

Oct. 2

— The annual Scotland County Highland Games competitions and activities will take place at the Rural Heritage Center and John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 3

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the Scotland County Highland Games weekend events.

Oct. 9

— The annual John Blue Cotton Festival will be held on the grounds of the historic John Blue House on X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Oct. 14

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.