Lumbee Guaranty Bank donates $25,000 for new Scotland Health Care facility in Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Demonstrating its deepest concern for the health and well-being of neighbors in their community, Lumbee Guaranty Bank has made a $25,000 pledge to the Scotland Memorial Foundation for a new medical facility in Pembroke.

The Foundation is raising funds to help Scotland Health Care System build a state-of-the-art, 12,000-square-foot medical office building that will house the Pembroke Family Practice Center, an Urgent Care, and an expanded retail pharmacy.

The new facility will provide patients with access to quality primary care, as well as comprehensive imaging and laboratory services. It will be located adjacent to Scotland Health Care’s specialty services clinic.

“We understand the importance of making access to quality healthcare readily available for the residents of Pembroke and western Robeson County,” said Kyle R. Chavis, CEO of Lumbee Guaranty Bank, “and our Board of Directors believes our contribution is a worthy investment that will have profound and longstanding benefits for our community.”

On behalf of the Scotland Memorial Foundation, Executive Director Kirsten Dean expressed her appreciation: “I want to thank Lumbee Guaranty Bank for making our first naming opportunity donation. In honor of their generous $25,000 gift, the break room at our beautiful new facility will be named for the Bank.”

As a caring corporate citizen, Lumbee Guaranty Bank is proud to support projects and institutions in key sectors, including health care and education,that enhance quality of life for residents throughout its service area.