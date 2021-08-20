COW meeting set for Monday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Education are set to meet on Monday.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. in P.D. Two in the A.B. Gibson Building located at 322 S. Main Street.

The agenda for the night’s meeting will include updates from the superintendent and the executive cabinet. The meeting is open to the public and also available via a link on the school system’s website at www.scotland.k12.nc.us.

Before the meeting, the board will be at South Johnson Elementary unveiling of the two portraits in the school.

The portraits are that of I. Ellis Johnson and Walter Thomas Gilmore, who once served as principals of the schools which merged to form South Johnson — I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary. The hanging of the portraits was brought up to the board several months back by a local resident who asked if the portrait of I. Ellis Johnson could be hung at the school like it was at its former location.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]