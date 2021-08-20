“A lot of nonprofits across the state are struggling to provide services. So I reached out to D&E Mitsubishi to join with me to host a car raffle. They jumped in with both feet For a $10 ticket, this event not only gives people the chance to win a 2021 Mirage, but will also create a funding stream for local nonprofits that participate by selling tickets.” — Daryl Dockery, executive director of Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place

LAURINBURG — A Scotland High graduate with more than two decades of experience working with making nonprofits successful, primarily in the Wilmington area, is extending his reach into hometown with a regional fundraiser that will bring a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage to one winner and cash prizes to two others.

Daryl Dockery is executive director of Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, an organization on the cusp of its 15th year that has a mission of “bridging the educational and social gaps that exist” throughout the region.

Based in New Hanover County, WRAAP has established a solid reputation across the state, garnering such honors as the North Carolina Best Practices Award, the North Carolina Innovation Award and the North Carolina Business Support of the Year, among others.

“We’ve had a lot of awards, but when it comes down to impacting the lives of kids … we’ve provided high-quality programs that are going a long way toward changing lives,” the 1982 Scotland grad said.

“When I selected the name of the organization, I wanted something that is easily identifiable with today’s youth, as well as well as allow us to bring together community resources to address common needs,” he added.

Along with after-school programs, WRAAP is also heavy into community outreach efforts that includes regular food giveaways, shoe giveaways and the regular Are You Listening Youth Summit, which has had a number of Scotland County youth participate in.

The fundraiser

For the third year, WRAAP’s annual Cruisin’ For Kids car raffle is now available for Scotland County nonprofits to register and benefit from ticket sales.

“A lot of nonprofits across the state are struggling to provide services,” Dockery said. “So I reached out to D&E Mitsubishi to join with me to host a car raffle. They jumped in with both feet

“For a $10 ticket, this event not only gives people the chance to win a 2021 Mirage, but will also create a funding stream for local nonprofits that participate by selling tickets,” he added.

The Mirage isn’t the only thing the winning ticket holder will receive. Along with the fully-loaded car — which has a value of more than $17,000 — the winner will also not have to pay any of the tax, title or licensing fees. They are included with the vehicle, as are oil changes for a life through D&E Mitsubishi.

In addition, the winner will get to choose from among four colors for their new Mitsubishi.

Second place will receive $1,000 — an amount that was won by a Laurinburg resident two years ago.

Third place will receive $500.

The drawings will be held Dec. 11 at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. Winners will not need to be present.

To get involved

Area nonprofits are urged to consider participating by viewing the testimonials available on YouTube that tells the story of WRAAP and its accomplishments (https://youtu.be/pXXTvcTJ0ME, https://youtu.be/x2a2x88OSuY, https://youtu.be/8iHxn_sYMDk and https://youtu.be/cF4ow9MsNiY).

To register as a ticket sales organization for the car raffle, call 910-392-6007 or go to the WRAAP website at www.nc-wraap.com to register. There they can sign up to be a ticket distributor for those in Scotland County interested in purchasing tickets. Physical and digital tickets will be available.

For each ticket sold, the nonprofit selling the ticket will receive $4 — the cumulative amount will be sent to the nonprofit on Dec. 22 in a one-time payout.

“My agenda is simply to help people, give back to the community and make a difference — especially with youth.” Dockery said. “This fundraiser is a win-win for everyone.”

