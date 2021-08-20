When you just can’t go on

Writer Karen Huang wrote this devotional: “In 2006, my dad was diagnosed with a neurological disease that robbed him of his memory and speech, and control over body movements. He became bedridden in 2011 and continues to be cared for by my mom at home. The beginning of his illness was a dark time. I was fearful: I knew nothing about caring for a sick person, and I was anxious about finances and my mom’s health.

“The words of Lamentations 3:22 helped me to get up many mornings when the light was as gray as the state of my heart: ‘Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed.’”

The Hebrew word for “consumed” means to be “used up completely” or “to come to an end.”

In other words, Huang wrote: “Because of the Lord’s great love we will not be used up completely or come to an end. There are many times I can recount when God has shown his faithful, loving ways to my family. I saw His provision in the kindness of relatives and friends, the wise counsel of doctors, financial provision, and the reminder in our hearts that-one day-my dad will be whole again.”

Community, this is a good testimony!

Now being honest today, how many of us have ever been there? Something so traumatic, devastating that it shook us to the core of our soul; or just dealing with something or somebody in a negative way that we literally thought that we would not be able to go on; the initial diagnosis threw us off our heels; “this thing is going to take me out of here” we said; “this is it … let me do my will and testament and put everything in place.”

Call the preacher and tell him to get the burial rites in place, ashes to ashes and dust to dust, this is more than I can bare.” And it seemed at the moment that it was more than you could bare; that we would collapse under the weight of the moment; church, we all have been there if we have lived at any length of time; “I will not make it through this!” we left a job, a marriage, a relationship, a turbulent relationship, a prolonged excruciating pain, a headache that just wouldn’t quit, being over an auxiliary with people that just won’t do right; it drove us right here where we felt that we could not go on; times when we try to move forward our feet feel like they have lead in them; every step we took was like walking in asphalt.

People feel like that every day. Why do we think that people take a gun and blow their brains out; take a whole bottle of sleeping pills and just sleep away into eternity; why a man will take a gun and kill his whole family and then turn the same gun on himself and take his own life; dealing with something negative for so long they feel as if they have no alternative but to take drastic steps and measures; like they can’t go on; the loss of a loved one dear to our hearts more than anything else can cause us to say or think “I can’t go on!” “I won’t get past this!”

“The truth will set you free this morning.”

Being honest and transparent is therapeutic, it is medicine for our wounded soul; I know we are saints; called by God to salvation; we worship and sing praises in the sanctuary; but when the right thing come along it can bring us to our knees … it will cause us to open our Bibles; will cause us to come to the altar or join the church’s prayer line for corporate prayer. The right thing will cause us to lay before the Lord in sackcloth and ashes; ask Job (Job 2:8)!

We can look at other people that lost everything that they have in a tornado, hurricane; some lose everything in a house fire; loved one killed in an automobile accident suddenly and we see them grieving and we think they should be able to get over it and move on. I read about a man whose young son was tragically killed when while riding his bicycle he was struck by a truck; devastated and broken the father took the mangled bicycle and placed it in his garage; and every now and then he would walk in his garage, look at the mangled bicycle and stand there and weep; that mangled bicycle was a reminder of his tragic loss which probably at times he felt that he could not go on.

Now I admit that we shouldn’t grieve too long; and nobody knows how long that is; and we cannot become a victim of our circumstances; but the point is that sometimes you feel like you can’t go on; that you will not make it through; the energy to go on is not there; the stress, the pain, the agony, the frustration, the battle against depression can take its toll; we fake it just to make it; the prophet Jeremiah felt that way; he said “My soul is in despair” … but God has resources available to help us to carry on; Jeremiah said “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning (Lamentations 3:22-23).”

Community, God is faithful; it was this thought that caused Jeremiah to rise from the depths of despair. He’ll do the same for you. We can go on.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.