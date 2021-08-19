Family Bingo Night set for Sept. 9

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is presenting Family Bingo Night in September and its staff is hoping residents will bring out their families and participate.

“Pre-registration is not required for this event, but it will be a first-come, first-seated type event due to seating being spaced out at a safe distance,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “We have room for approximately 50 to 60 people to safely have this program.”

Prizes will range from toys to games for kids, according to Maley, as well as crafty things for home décor, general household items and other random items.

“We will also have everyone’s favorite, which is Walmart gift cards,” said Maley.

The Bingo event is being held free of charge to the public.

“All ages are welcome to participate as it is a family-focused program, but anyone under the age of 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult,” said Maley. “We will be hosting the event at the Scotland Place Senior Center next to the Scotland Yard Playground.”

Bingo will be on Sept. 9 and will start at 6 p.m.

For information on this event as well as other programs being held by Parks and Recreation, call 910-277-2585 or visit its Facebook page.

“If we are forced to move the event outdoors, we’ll have it in the parking lot of Scotland Place where participants can remain in their cars and ‘honk’ their horns if they hit bingo,” said Maley.

