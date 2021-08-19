LAURINBURG — For those students looking for something to occupy their last few days before school starts, Scotland County Memorial Library has some unusual mystery kits to help.

The library is offering a new form of its “Take and Make Kits” just in time for back to school with the “Back2School Mystery STEM Kits” for ages 6 to 12.

“Each of the kits comes with a different challenge for the kids to complete, but the supplies are the same,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “It’s a great back-to-school kick-off activity to help your child get ready to return to school.”

One example of a challenge is to “invent something you know a teacher would love.” Maley added she got the idea from another library that had done the STEM kits during the Summer Reading Program.

“If patrons have come in for our other ‘Take and Make Kits’ they’ll be pleasantly surprised and happy with this kit,” Maley said. “We started the kits last year and have continued them through the summer. They’ve been really popular, especially as we deal with COVID-19 and the challenges.”

There is a limited supply of the kits, so it will be first come, first serve with who receives them. Once students complete their kit, Maley encourages them to share a photo of it via Facebook or email it to her at jknight@scotlandcounty.org.

Maley added as students get back to school the library is working with Scotland County Schools and the Scotland County Online Teaching for Students program.

“We’re seeking interest in a homework gap program,” Maley said. “So it’s for parents who have virtual learners to help with the skills they need to help their learners … we will also be out at the Downtown Fun Fest on the 28th with the Bookmobile. So that’s going to be a good way for parents to learn about what the library offers for parents and students as well as learning how to sign up for a library card.”

For information, contact the library at 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.