Police: 1 wanted man surrenders, hunt continues for two other men

ST. PAULS — One of three men wanted by police here has surrendered, the St. Pauls Police Department announced on social media Wednesday evening.

Waltay Jackson has turned himself in to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond. Police credit the public’s response to an earlier social media post asking for help finding the 19-year-old St. Pauls resident.

McNair, 26, and Jackson have been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after alleged involvement in a July 25 shooting at the BP gas station on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

“The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches,” according to SPPD.

The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

Morrison, 26, is wanted on five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, armed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts are asked to contact St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

***

RPD Chief Kelly announces retirement effective Dec. 1

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Chief of Police Billy Kelly announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly spent his entire career with the Rockingham Police Department, starting as a patrol officer trainee in November, 1992. He was named the Chief of Police in April 2012.

“I have had a wonderful career as a Law Enforcement Officer and found myself so lucky to have begun and ended my career with the best city in the world,” Kelly wrote. “As with any Chief you want to leave your department in better shape than when you started. I feel that I have accomplished that with training, new technology and the current longevity of our officers.”

Kelly’s last day on the job will be Nov. 17. His retirement officially starts on Dec. 1.

***

Police search for man wanted in Dollar General break-in

ROWLAND — The Rowland Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying a person caught on surveillance footage while robbing a Dollar General store.

The break-in occurred about 6:06 a.m. Tuesday at the store located at 301 North Bond St., according to the Rowland Police Department.

All information leading to the identity of the person will remain confidential, according to RPD.

To report the person’s identity or whereabouts, contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

***

Harger to invest $3.2 million in expansion of operations in Fairmont

RALEIGH — Harger, Inc., will expand its current operations in Robeson County, creating 20 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

The company will invest $3.2 million to increase the capacity of its facility located at 2779 NC-130 Business in Fairmont, according to the governor’s office.

Harger, founded in 1960 and headquartered in Grayslake, Illinois, a leading supplier of electrical protection. The company provides solutions for lightning protection and the grounding of electrical equipment.

From Champion Media reports