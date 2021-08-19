Friday night football is back.

After a 2020 season that was put on hold until the spring of 2021, high school football in North Carolina will kick off at its usual time of year this week.

On Friday, Scotland High’s Fighting Scots will open the season with a visit to the Bull City for a nonconference matchup against the Northern Durham Knights starting at 7 p.m.

Those who cannot make the trip to Durham can catch all the action on WLNC radio. The pregame show begins 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

GO SCOTS!