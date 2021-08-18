CLARIFICATION

A story in the Tuesday edition of The Laurinburg Exchange newsletter stated the Scotland County commissioners and city of Laurinburg councilmen were in attendance for a meeting requesting money for local projects. It was later clarified that the only county commissioner present was Tim Ivey and the only city council member present was Mary Jo Adams.

Itwas also stated that Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson had arrived for the meeting but had to immediately return to Laurinburg due to a family emergency.