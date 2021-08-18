“Of the Year” recipients announced for SCS

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools recently announced its “Of the Year” winners.

The winners were announced during the annual convocation held on Tuesday morning by Chief Human Resources Officer Dannie Williams.

The committee that voted on the winners consisted of Miriam Davis, Jamie Synan, Britton Goodwin, Rebbecca Pierce, Pressley Ballard and Dave Wells.

The winners were:

— Principal of the Year: South Johnson Elementary’s LaTonya McLean.

— Assistant Principal of the Year: Sycamore Lane Primary’s Jennifer Carter.

— Teacher of the Year: Wagram Elementary third-grade teacher Gabrienne McBridge. Finalists included Scotland High CTE Business and Marketing teacher Tillisa Adkins, Springhill Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Michelle Williams and Sycamore Lane Primary first- and second-grade combo teacher Katie Wright.

Teachers of the Year for each school include Kellan Teasley at SEarCH, Tim Johnson at Shaw Academy, Niki Williams at Carver Middle School, Myla Apigo at South Johnson Elementary, Maggie Forbis at Laurel Hill Elementary and Dominick Lofaro at Sycamore Lane Elementary.

—Beginning Teacher of the Year: Sycamore Lane Elementary second-grade teacher Jackie Burke. Finalists included Sycamore Lane Primary first-grade teacher Mary Clair Baker and South Johnson Elementary fourth-grade math and science teacher Sommore Terry.

Beginning teachers for each school include Hugh Patterson at Scotland High, Jessica Figeroa at Shaw Academy, Christoper Norton at SEarCH, Rachel Varner at Carver Middle School, Gyivan Collings-Jackson at Springhill Middle School, Kelly Harrison at Laurel Hill Elementary and Kennedy White at Wagram Elementary.

— Teacher Assistant of the Year: Carver Middle School ISS Coordinator Antoinette Diggs. Finalists included Scotland High School Media Center Assistant Lisa Alford, Wagram Elementary kindergarten to fifth-grade exceptional children Annie Bethea, South Johnson Elementary pre-kindergarten Stephanie Spivey.

Teacher Assistant of the Year for each school includes David Wall from Shaw Academy, Terri Merritt from SEarCH, Robin Miller from Springhill Middle School, Jeniya McCall from Sycamore Lane Elementary, Mrs. Worth from Sycamore Lane Primary and Julia Everett from Laurel Hill Elementary.

— Support Staff Personnel of the Year: Scotland High School social worker Chiquita Brown-Harrington. Finalists include Shaw Academy Exceptional Children Facilitator Latoria Bacum, Wagram Elementary school nurse Katherine Clark and Sycamore Lane Primary School’s Susan Tucker.

Support Staff Personnel of the Year for each school includes Verna Grant at SEarCh, Angela Purcell at Carver Middle School, Ruth Ann Harris at Springhill Middle School, Courtney Johnson at Laurel Hill Elementary, Casey Lucas at South Johnson Elementary, Brandi Allred at Sycamore Lane Elementary.

— Bus Driver of the Year: Laurel Hill Elementary’s Lillie Sellers. The other finalist was Deborah Lee.

Bus Driver of the Year for each school includes Patricia Monley of Shaw Academy, Annie McNeill of SEarCH, Susan Strafford of Springhill Middle School, Earl Tyndall of South Johnson Elementary, Ms. Ammons at Sycamore Lane Primary, Alma McRae at Wagram Elementary and Linda McLean of Scotland High School.

— Cafeteria Staff Of The Year: Scotland Early College High School.

— Custodial Staff Of The Year: Scotland High School.

