Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a washing machine, clothes dryer and lawnmower along with damage to the circuit breaker, back door and side door.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — Norris Auto Sales on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen three catalytic converters.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Pineview Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their red and white 2003 CRV dirtbike valued at $2,500.

LAURINBURG —Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that an employee had stolen $210 in lottery tickets.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hwy. 401 South reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen their Ruger 9mm pistol.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — An 85-year-old of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown had come to his door and asked for change for a $100. The male gave it to him and after the male left the victim realized the bill was fake.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dwight McLeod, 54, of Turnpike Road was arrested Tuesday for assault on a government official, resisting arrest, injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was given a $5,000 bond.