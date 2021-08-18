Missing elderly Laurinburg woman found safe

LAURINBURG — An elderly woman missing from her home for about 24 hours was found safe.

On Monday evening, 79-year-old Carletha Sinclair was reported missing from her home on South Turnpike Road and search efforts continued through Tuesday evening when she was found in a wooded area off Hwy. 401 not far from home.

According to a press release from the city of Laurinburg Police Department, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sinclair was found alert and responsive. According to the press release, she was immediately transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for general observation and to administer fluids.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to express their sincere gratitude to the public for not only their thoughts and prayers but the numerous phone calls with information,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “We would also like to extend our utmost sincere gratitude to the multiple first responders, rescue personnel, aircraft crews, civilian volunteers, the American Red Cross and multiple other agencies and personnel across the state of North Carolina and South Carolina for all their assistance.

“Your professionalism and dedication far exceeded the expectations which in turn showed that combining together with the public drew to a very successful conclusion and outcome,” continued Williams. “Everyone should be so proud of themselves and the teamwork of how multiple agencies and the public working together results in the greater good.”

Williams also asked for the community to continue to keep Sinclair in their prayers for a quick recovery and for her family for their continued strength.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]